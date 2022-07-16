Imtiaz Ali is finally ready to live with his estranged wife Preety

In January 2021, Imtiaz Ali was on vacation in the Maldives with his estranged wife Preety and daughter Ida.

In January 2021, Imtiaz Ali—known for his films that examine the intricacies of contemporary relationships—was on vacation in the Maldives with his estranged wife Preety and daughter Ida. Similar remarks apply to the claim that they afterwards took a quick vacation in Kerala in June 2021. Imtiaz and Preety’s extended families had also relocated to Kerala. Ida was obviously also with them. Naturally, these two travels caused the couple to reflect and realise the value of their relationship.

But until last month, when they firmly determined that they needed to reunite as a pair. They hadn’t fully worked out all of their problems. They have put the past behind them and are once again a married couple.

Imtiaz and Preety divorced in 2012 after getting married in 1995. However, the director had returned to be with Preety in March 2020. Just before the lockdown was implemented in the wake of the epidemic. Because she was gravely worried about her. On March 13, they also called Ida, who was studying in the US, to ask her to return to India.

Imtiaz Ali had been offered the chance to helm the Madhubala biopic, as previously told you in a previous piece. But as two of Madhubala’s sisters voiced their opposition to the idea of a movie about her, Imtiaz became unhappy and abandoned the project, as did the corporate tycoon who was funding it.

Coming back to the reunion, a source says, “It took them more than 2 years after Imtiaz moved in back with Preety in March 2020, but all’s well that ends well. Any hasty decision in this regard was not required. It is always better if love manifests or re-manifests slowly, isn’t it?”