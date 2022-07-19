Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrasekhar full relationship scoop

Photos of Jacqueline Fernandez and the con artist exposed their claimed relationship.

When Chandrasekhar allegedly started communicating with Fernandez from within Tihar Jail in January 2021, their love tale officially began.

Chandrasekhar supposedly approached Fernandez through her hairdresser.

Advertisement

Since the Enforcement Directorate (ED) identified Jacqueline Fernandez as a witness and potential beneficiary in a money laundering scheme. Which is reportedly operated by Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the actress has been caught in the centre of the controversy.

Also Read

Additionally, photos of Jacqueline and the con artist exposed their claimed relationship. When Chandrasekhar allegedly started communicating with Fernandez from within Tihar Jail in January 2021, their love tale officially began. Chandrasekhar supposedly approached Fernandez through her hairdresser. Introducing himself as the owner of a TV network, a jeweller, and someone close to Home Minister Amit Shah. But Fernandez first remained silent. According to sources, this is when the two individuals first began speaking.

Further, according to the report, the actress admitted that she was unaware that Chandrasekhar was contacting her from within the jail. As well as that she frequently questioned his decision to skip their meeting. But according to reports, Chandrasekhar kept in touch with Fernandez via video calls that he made from the office that he had set up within Tihar jail.

Also Read Check out the outfits we would love to steal from Jacqueline Fernandez’s closet We've compiled a list of the top 5 Outfit of Jacqueline Fernandez's...

Anant Malik, Chandrasekhar’s attorney, said to the news source that despite their brief affair, Jacqueline never went to see Chandrasekhar in jail. He disclosed that they only had two meetings and kept in touch for almost seven months. He further stated that it is a sufficient amount of time to determine a person’s whereabouts.