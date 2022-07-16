On Friday, Karan Johar shared an advertisement with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Upon sharing the ad on Instagram, the director remarked, “Can’t take my eyes off this new Pepsi Black ad.”

It’s interesting to note that Jacqueline’s appearance and the setting of the campaign are recreations of a Pepsi advertisement from 1992

In 1992, Cindy Crawford was in a Pepsi commercial that got a lot of attention. In the ad, the model got out of a car at a local gas station. A girl in jeans and a simple white top walks up to a Pepsi vending machine to get a drink. This happens as two young people watch the scene in front of them with rapt attention. Now, many years after this ad came out, Jacqueline Fernandez has remade it for the same brand.

Jacqueline posted the video of the new ad and a few photos from the shoot on Instagram. She also wrote, “Pepsi black = max taste, 0 sugar?????? Try it out! @pepsiindia #pepsiblack #ad”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Karan Johar, a film director, also posted a video of the ad and said, “Can’t take my eyes off this new PEPSI BLACK AD!!! This will be my go-to drink because it tastes great and has no sugar.

It’s interesting that the new ad is just like the one from 1992 that Cindy Crawford was in. When we look at Jackie in the new ad, we have to admit that she has done a good job of living up to Crawford. Here is the ad with Cindy Crawford:

It’s interesting that Crawford made the same ad again just last year for a Nobel cause. Cindy wrote on Instagram, “We went back to the original Halfway House from the famous Pepsi commercial I did in 1992 to recreate the moment (with a David Yarrow twist) in the hopes of raising money for the American Family Children’s Hospital.”

