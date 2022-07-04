Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor are style twinning with Nysa Devgn poses in denim dungarees and a green crochet crop top

Janhvi Kapoor are style twinning with Nysa Devgn poses in denim dungarees and a green crochet crop top

Articles
Janhvi Kapoor are style twinning with Nysa Devgn poses in denim dungarees and a green crochet crop top

Janhvi Kapoor are style twinning with Nysa Devgn poses in denim dungarees and a green crochet crop top

In the first picture, Janhvi Kapoor poses for a picture while wearing denim dungarees and a green crochet crop top. She looks bright and beautiful. The actress was seen wearing the outfit with sleek hair parted in the middle and fresh, natural makeup on her eyes. The actress kept her cheery smile on the whole time and ended with bare lips. With golden hoops in her ears, the actress looked better. Then there is a picture of a lovely sunset.

 

After that, Janhvi showed her friends some pictures of beautiful lakes, bright skies, and flowers. Then a picture comes up of Janhvi posing with Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn and two other friends in a restaurant.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor’s next film, Good Luck Jerry, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. Bawaal co-stars with Varun Dhawan in Janhvi. She also has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, which stars Rajkummar Rao, and Mili, which stars Sunny Kaushal and is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film titled Bawaal, which will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

