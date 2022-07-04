Janhvi Kapoor poses in denim dungarees and a green crochet crop top. She’s lovely.

The actress wore the costume with middle-parted hair and natural eye makeup.

The actress smiled and ended with bare lips.

Advertisement

In the first picture, Janhvi Kapoor poses for a picture while wearing denim dungarees and a green crochet crop top. She looks bright and beautiful. The actress was seen wearing the outfit with sleek hair parted in the middle and fresh, natural makeup on her eyes. The actress kept her cheery smile on the whole time and ended with bare lips. With golden hoops in her ears, the actress looked better. Then there is a picture of a lovely sunset.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Advertisement

After that, Janhvi showed her friends some pictures of beautiful lakes, bright skies, and flowers. Then a picture comes up of Janhvi posing with Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn and two other friends in a restaurant.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor’s next film, Good Luck Jerry, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. Bawaal co-stars with Varun Dhawan in Janhvi. She also has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, which stars Rajkummar Rao, and Mili, which stars Sunny Kaushal and is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film titled Bawaal, which will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Also Read Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a boat party with Bawaal co-actor Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actors among the newbies in...