Janhvi Kapoor clarifies nepotism comment on Koffee With Karan

Janhvi Kapoor stated during a conversation with Karan Johar on his chat programme Koffee with Karan.

That she would create a movie with her brother Arjun Kapoor and label it “nepotism.”

The internet users took offence to her comment and mocked her for endorsing nepotism.

She stated in a different interview that she would “screw trolls” who bothered her sister Khushi Kapoor. The viewers also didn’t take that well. Regarding the same, Janhvi claimed that she frequently speaks poorly in her interviews after a certain point.

In an interview with a new portal, the ‘Dhadak’ actress revisited her statements where she said, she will make a film with her ‘filmy family’ and call it ‘nepotism’. Talking to Filmi Mirchi, she said, “I say so much bu*****t. See that’s the thing, what I am trying to speak right now. If I am at the 20th interview of the day, I tend to talk rubbish. So I think I was trying to make a joke, didn’t land very well.”

Janhvi also shared that she got possessive and passionate when she said that she would ‘screw trolls who target her sister’. She said, “I was getting very passionate. What can I do, I can’t go look around for them and do something. But it will upset me and it will upset me more than anyone saying anything about me.”