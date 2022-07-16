Janhvi Kapoor on comparison with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday

Recently, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor shared a scene in episode 2 of season 7 of Koffee With Karan.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor shared a scene in episode 2 of season 7 of Koffee With Karan. Janhvi made her acting debut with Dhadak in the same year that Sara started out with the films Kedarnath and Simmba. Janhvi discussed being likened to her “contemporaries,” Sara and Ananya Panday, in a recent interview.

Ananya entered the film profession a year later than Janhvi and Sara. In 2019, she made her acting debut in the movie Student of the Year 2. In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor discussed her relationship with Sara and Ananya and stated that she was “very fond” of them and wished them luck in their endeavours. Janhvi claimed that the three of them could “co-exist and thrive” despite being placed against one another due to their comparable age groups and past box office success because they felt “comfortable enough.”

Speaking about Sara and Ananya, Janhvi told Pinkvilla, “I actually really like them, and I want them to do really well. I think they would want the same for me. We are secure enough to know that we can all co-exist and thrive. Aisa nahin hai ki haan industry mein ek hi actress hogi aur use hi saara kaam milega (It is not like there can be only one actor in the industry, who will get all the work). It doesn’t work like that.”

Janhvi also spoke about how she respected Sara and Ananya Panday for ‘what they do’ and ‘how they carry themselves’. She added she had known them for many years, as Ananya is a close friend of her cousin Shanaya Kapoor, who is making her acting debut with Bedhadak.

“I am actually really fond of these girls (Ananya and Sara). I think that I have a lot of respect for what they do, and how they carry themselves. I enjoy their company a lot. We have seen each other for so long. I have seen Ananya, she has been Shanaya’s best friend forever so I have always seen her around… Sara I have known for six-seven years now, since before she was an actor. So, for me in my head when I think of them, I don’t think like ‘Oh, my contemporaries’. I think first of like, the little girl with long hair who used to run around with Shanaya, or Sara who visited me in LA and made me skip lines at Disneyland,” Janhvi said.

Janhvi will soon be seen in the movie Good Luck Jerry. She is playing the lead role in the Siddharth Sen-directorial. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh, and its trailer was recently released. The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 29.