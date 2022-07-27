Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her relation with Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her connection with Ishaan Khatter.

The Good Luck Jerry actor said there’s ‘warmth’ between them.

The film is a remake of Nayanthara and Yogi Babu’s 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is known for being easygoing and honest about her life, recently talked about her relationship with the actor Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan and Janhvi made their acting debut in the movie Dhadak, which is an official remake of the Marathi film Sairat.

Shashank Khaitan was in charge of making Dhadak. Ishaan is supposedly Janhvi’s ex-boyfriend, according to rumours that are going around. Even though the two actors have been quiet about their relationship, Janhvi has now spoken out about Ishaan.

In a recent conversation with Sidharth Kanan, the actor from Good Luck Jerry said that she stays in touch with Ishaan. She also said that there is “warmth” between the two of them whenever they are together. Janhvi also said that the song Rangsaari from Jugjugg Jeeyo was supposed to be on the album for the movie Dhadak, but it ended up being on the album for Jugjugg Jeeyo instead.

Janhvi said, “I think we are both busy now but every time we meet, there is that warmth. Rangsaari, the song that came out from Jugjugg Jeeyo, that song was supposed to be in Dhadak. So every time we’d shoot montages for Dhadak, we’d play that song. When it came out, both of us felt like this was our song and it made us feel so much. We texted each other, ‘Did you see it?’ It felt kind of funny.”

Good Luck Jerry is a remake of Nayanthara and Yogi Babu’s 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. The actor told the media, “I saw the original film and thought it was cool and funny. I’m a big fan of Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. Nayanthara was just such a bada** in the film. I thought Good Luck Jerry was a very new space for me.”

Janhvi’s next films are Bawaal and Mr. & Mrs Mahi.

