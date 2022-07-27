Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor reveals Boney Kapoor’s wedding condition

  • Janhvi Kapoor’s father Boney wants her son-in-law to be tall like him.
  • She revealed this while promoting GoodLuck Jerry on Siddharth Kanan’s show.
  • Janhvi also starring alongside Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, her debut film with Varun.
Janhvi Kapoor is a real daddy’s girl. Their father-daughter relationship regularly wins hearts. Boney wants the best for her girls. He has a condition for Janhvi’s future husband. Janhvi revealed this while promoting GoodLuck Jerry on Siddharth Kanan’s show. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress said Boney wants his son-in-law to be tall like him.

Janhvi “Papa has this thing. He doesn’t care anything else, he was just like ‘He should just be as tall as me’ and papa is 6’1”

She also said that Boney’s advice speaks volumes about a father’s unconditional love, “As a kid, he used to tell me and Khushi that before you get married, I want to make sure that you can go and tell your husband that my father has made me travel all around the world before I even got married to you.”

Se added, “He didn’t want to leave any stone unturned. But now I realise that he did that because he wanted to make sure that the person that we marry lives up to how giving he’s been with me and Khushi.”

Janhvi is excited for GoodLuck Jerry’s July 29 release. She’s also starring alongside Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. Bawaal, her debut film with Varun, is due out April 7, 2019.

