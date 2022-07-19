Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor talks about being called vulgar in post-workout clothing pics

Janhvi Kapoor talks about being called vulgar in post-workout clothing pics

Articles
Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor talks about being called vulgar in post-workout clothing pics
Advertisement
  • Janhvi Kapoor is frequently photographed by photographers after her training at a local gym.
  • Now, the actress claimed in a recent interview that she sometimes wants to feel at ease in her clothing.
  • Because the paparazzi usually take pictures of her outside the gym.
Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor is frequently photographed by photographers after her training at a local gym. Now, the actress claimed in a recent interview that she sometimes wants to feel at ease in her clothing. Because the paparazzi usually take pictures of her outside the gym.

Also Read

What aggravates her, though, is if a particular perspective was used to capture the photo, which makes it appear crude! The actress continued by saying that while she doesn’t care if people find her attractive or attractive, she does care if they think she is vulgar.

No female goes out intending to look impolite, Janhvi Kapoor continued. Even when a person chooses their clothing for comfort, she claimed that occasionally once they are taken in a particular way, their character is attacked.

Also Read

Song Mor Mor: Janhvi Kapoor’s character Jerry faces many challenges in Good Luck
Song Mor Mor: Janhvi Kapoor’s character Jerry faces many challenges in Good Luck

Janhvi Kapoor's first song from the film Good Luck Jerry is out...

The “Dhadak” actress continued by saying that she finds this to be very upsetting and adding that it is a necessary aspect of an actor’s life.

Advertisement
In the meantime, Janhvi is getting ready for the premiere of her new movie, “Good Luck Jerry.”

Do you think the actress should not be judged on what she wears at the g7m? Let us know in the comments below.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Interview News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story