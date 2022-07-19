Janhvi Kapoor talks about being called vulgar in post-workout clothing pics

Janhvi Kapoor is frequently photographed by photographers after her training at a local gym.

Now, the actress claimed in a recent interview that she sometimes wants to feel at ease in her clothing.

Because the paparazzi usually take pictures of her outside the gym.

What aggravates her, though, is if a particular perspective was used to capture the photo, which makes it appear crude! The actress continued by saying that while she doesn’t care if people find her attractive or attractive, she does care if they think she is vulgar.

No female goes out intending to look impolite, Janhvi Kapoor continued. Even when a person chooses their clothing for comfort, she claimed that occasionally once they are taken in a particular way, their character is attacked.

The “Dhadak” actress continued by saying that she finds this to be very upsetting and adding that it is a necessary aspect of an actor’s life.



In the meantime, Janhvi is getting ready for the premiere of her new movie, “Good Luck Jerry.”

Do you think the actress should not be judged on what she wears at the g7m? Let us know in the comments below.