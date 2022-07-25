Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa contestants list is out now

The popular celebrity dance reality show includes illustrious figures from a variety of professions.

The popular celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will include illustrious figures from a variety of professions. Who will be performing their best dance techniques alongside choreographer partners. The reality program will return to television in a big way after a five-year break. It promises to be 10 times bigger, glitzier, and more entertaining. With a star-studded line-up of contestants and a prestigious panel of judges. While a lot of names have been circulating, it appears that TV performers like Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Paras Kalnawat will be among those on the lineup this year. Chef and restaurateur Zorawar Kalra are anticipated to give dancing a shot as well.

There has been much speculation about who will join the panel of judges, but Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit Nene have been selected and will serve once more. Nora Fatehi, an international model and actress who has previously served on the Dance Deewane Juniors judging panel, will also be joining them.

A source close to the show confirmed the details of the contestants saying, “Gorgeous TV actress Nia Sharma, youth icon Niti Taylor, Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat, and Chef Zorawar Kalra have been confirmed to participate in the upcoming season of India’s most loved celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.” Rumors have it that Hina Khan, OTT and Bollywood actor Sumeet Vyas, cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina, and Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Malinga, are some other names associated with the show.

Season 10 will premiere shortly. However, the winner of the previous season’s competition, Nepalese dancer Teriya Magar of Mumbai. By beating out well-known performers including choreographer-actor Salman Yusuff Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari, among others.