Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa makers approaches B Praak about the production

Celebrity reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been enthralling viewers for a while. The producers of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa are busy approaching celebs and locking them as the programme prepares for its tenth season. Despite all the anticipation for the event, the most recent news story indicates that marketers have contacted B Praak about the production.

Popular singer B Praak is among the contestants who have been contacted for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He is also known for having contributed to a number of well-known songs, like Teri Mitti from Kesari and Mann Bhariya from Shershaah, to mention a couple. He received a National Award for the song Teri Mitti from Kesari. Recently, he also experienced the heartbreaking loss of losing his newborn son Fazaa.

As previously reported, the show would include cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Lasith Malinga in addition to actors Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Tony Kakkar, Sumit Vyas, and Ali Asgar are the most recent celebs to be contacted for the show. Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna, two well-known chefs, have also been asked to demonstrate their dance prowess. Additionally, it’s rumoured that Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, and Madhuri Dixit would serve as the competition’s judges.

It’s interesting that the show has returned to television after a five-year hiatus, and viewers have been excitedly anticipating it. By mid-August, production on the celebrity reality programme will begin, and starting on September 2, 2022, it will premiere on the channel.