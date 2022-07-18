Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa returns with the most amazing judges

Celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa returns, it’s time for the stars to dust off their dancing shoes once more

Celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa returns, it’s time for the stars to dust off their dancing shoes once more. After a five-year absence, the franchise, which had tremendous success in its most recent season, will make a triumphant return to television. According to the program’s concept, famous celebrities from various fields will perform their best dance routines alongside choreographer partners.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit Nene have been brought on and will serve again as judges. Despite much speculation over who will join the judges panel. After recently participating in Dance Deewane Juniors, Nora Fatehi, an international artist, has joined them. The tenth season will be ten times bigger, more glamorous, and entertaining, including a distinguished panel of judges and a star-studded lineup of competitors.

Madhuri Dixit Nene said, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is aJhalak Dikhla Jaa huge platform for all the celebrities to connect with their fans and showcase their unseen dance avatar. I have witnessed many non-dancers evolve into great dancers on the show and have an incredible transformation journey. Having judged four seasons in the past, this show holds a very special place in my heart, and it feels like a homecoming to me. With Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi joining in, it is going to be a house on fire, and I am eagerly looking forward to it.”

Karan Johar said, “Nothing gives me more joy than to be a part of a show that is a one-stop destination for impeccable dance, glamour, and entertainment. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most beloved dance reality shows of our country. It is my first reality show as a judge and has been a huge part of my television journey. I am excited to return on this show and join Madhuri and Nora on the judges’ panel. Brace yourselves, as this upcoming season promises to flood your screens with fabulous performances and endless entertainment.”

Nora Fatehi says, “Life has come full circle for me as I take on the role of a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa after being a former contestant. It is every artist’s dream to share the screen with the epitome of dance and grace – Madhuri Dixit and it still feels surreal that I will be joining her on the judge’s panel along with Karan Johar. I have great respect for Karan Johar, whether it’s his film making or his style and therefore it’s wonderful to share a platform with him. It is definitely an exciting new chapter that I am incredibly elated about and looking forward to.”