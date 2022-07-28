Jugal Hansraj and wife shares vacation pictures in Itlay 

Jugal Hansraj and Jasmine Dhillon Hansraj are vacationing in Florence.

The actor seems to be having a great time during the week of his 50th birthday.

He is making Reels while his family and friends show him around the beautiful city.

Actor Jugal Hansraj posted videos of himself and his wife Jasmine Dhillon Hansraj on vacation in Florence, Italy, during his birthday month. The actor seems to be having a great time during the week of his 50th birthday, which is on July 26 this year. He is making Reels while his family and friends show him around the beautiful city. At Lake Como, he wore a blue T-shirt, a cap, and dark sunglasses. His wife, on the other hand, wore a black off-shoulder bodycon dress.

He wrote in the title of his Reel, “Thank you for the best birthday of my life.” The party keeps going.. @thejasminehansraj.” On another reel, he said, “Rather than counting the years, make the years count.” Thank you all for your support.” On another Reel, he wrote: “It’s not often that I can’t say anything. One of those times was now. @thejasminehansraj you are magic. How did I get so lucky? I’ll always be grateful to my family and friends for making this past week so wonderful. #birthday #cake #lakecomo.”

On his 50th birthday, his wife Jasmine Hansraj posted a picture of herself and her husband on her Instagram account. She urged him to buy the villa next to George Clooney and Amal Clooney, who are both famous actors.

The wedding took place in 2018. In Shekhar Kapur’s 1983 movie Masoom, Jugal played a child actor. In the movie, he played the son of Naseeruddin Shah. Shabana Azmi and a young Urmila Matondkar were also in it. He started acting as an adult in the movie Papa Kehte Hai, and then he was in the movie Mohabbatein, which had a lot of different actors.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Jugal talked about his work in Bollywood. He said, “I wasn’t from the film business. I’m not a part of the film industry at all, and I don’t know anyone there. So, obviously you’re a little unsure. You never know what to do because you don’t have anyone to help you. If you come from a film family, I think you can make better career choices.”