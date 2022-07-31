 Kajol celebrates her successful 30th years in the film industry

Kajol has been in the film industry for 30 years.

Kajol has been in the film industry for 30 years. Her husband, the actor Ajay Devgn, also sent her a sweet message on social media to congratulate her on the big day.

Her first movie was Bekhudi, which came out in 1992. To mark the event, the actor played some of her most well-known roles again, and she thanked everyone for their support. Ajay Devgn, the actor who is also her husband, gave her a shout-out on social media to mark the special day.

Kajol posted a video montage of pictures from some of her most popular movies, such as Bekhudi, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Gupt, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, with Helicopter Eela, Tannaji.

She set the video to Sia’s song “Unstoppable” and wrote in the caption:

“Someone asked me yesterday what I was feeling. I couldn’t really put it into words, except to say that it is a feeling of deep gratitude for all the love everyone has showered on me so unconditionally! So cheers to 30 years and counting…”

Kajol also said that she wants to keep working for another 30 years, and her husband, Ajay Devgn, agreed that she is just getting started. Ajay has worked with Kajol in several movies, like Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Dil Kya Kare. To celebrate his wife’s success, he shared a picture from their last movie together.

Ajay posted a picture of them dancing together in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, a movie coming out in 2020.”Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you’re just getting started. To many more milestones, movies & memories. “

Kajol’s last movie was Tribhanga, which came out on Netflix in 2021. She will be seen again in Revathi’s movie, Salaam Venky. It is said that she also has a small role in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Shah Rukh Khan.