Kajol confirmed to star in Suparn Varma’s film for Disney+ Hotstar

Articles
  • The first web series that the Bollywood superstar Kajol would appear in will have its launch on Disney+ Hotstar, the actor has stated.
  • It was announced more than a week ago that the actress would appear in Suparn Varma’s upcoming film.
  • It is intended to be a gripping drama with elements of family, politics, and crime woven throughout the story.
The first web series that the Bollywood superstar Kajol would appear in will have its launch on Disney+ Hotstar, the actor has stated.

It was announced more than a week ago that the actress would appear in Suparn Varma’s upcoming film. It is intended to be a gripping drama with elements of family, politics, and crime woven throughout the story.

See the post here:

The production company for the programme is Banijay Asia of the Banijay Group. The creators are eager to finish the project so they can get ready for a 2023 release on Disney+Hotstar’s schedule!

On the other hand, Kajol made her digital debut in the Netflix movie Tribhanga, where she co-stars with Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. She will also appear in The Last Hurrah, directed by Revathy.

It will be quite thrilling to watch the upcoming movie; is it not?

