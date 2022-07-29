Kajol is all smiles as she shares pics of her different ‘moods’

Advertisement
On Friday, actor Kajol described on Instagram how her attitude varies depending on the day of the week. In the pictures, she is seen posing for the camera and smiling, laughing, or gazing off into the distance. Many people have responded to Kajol’s casual persona in the photographs taken during an outdoor photo shoot.

In the pictures she shared, Kajol is dressed in a pink top with beige pants. She captioned her post, “7 moods for the 7 days of the week… starting with Friday of course… rotate and repeat! (ignore the blue tarp at the back).” In some of the pictures, Kajol could be seen posing in front of what appears to be a set. One of the photos featured the actor smiling and posing against the sun in the background.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Many fans dropped heart emojis on Kajol’s photos. One also wrote, “Lovely.” Another fan commented, “You’re the most beautiful woman in the world.” A person also compared Kajol to her mother, the veteran actor Tanuja, and wrote, “You resemble your mom now.”

Kajol, who made her acting debut in 1992’s Bekhudi, recently posted about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which she is directing in 2020, receiving three honours at the 68th National Film Awards. The primary actor in the historical drama, Ajay Devgn, starred with his wife, Savitribai Malusare.

