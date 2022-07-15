Kangana Ranaut says her MUA thinks she resembles Indira Gandhi in Real

According to Kangana Ranaut, her makeup artist thinks she physically resembles Indira Gandhi.

According to Kangana Ranaut, her makeup artist thinks she physically resembles Indira Gandhi. As, she is portraying as the late Indian PM in the film Emergency. Who’s first trailer was released recently.

According to Kangana Ranaut, her make-up artist for the movie Emergency, David Malinowski says, her jawline and features resemble those of India's first Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. In the movie, Kangana portrays the late prime minister. When she tweeted the first look from the movie, the fans reacted quite positively.

With Emergency, Kangana makes her film directing debut. In Thalaivi, Kangana played a real-life individual before Emergency. She portrayed J. Jayalalithaa, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, in the titular role.

Speaking with Mid Day, Kangana said, “David and his team are astute professionals. An entire team flew down from London. We had a series of meetings to ascertain the final look, and did a bunch of look tests. David took the calls on how to go about it. In fact, he pointed out that I physically resemble Mrs Gandhi a lot, including the skin texture and jawline. I told him that in India, people believe I am the perfect person to play Mrs Gandhi.”

David Malinowski has worked on well-known Hollywood movies like World War Z (2013) and The Batman (2022). He has also received numerous honours, including the 2018 BAFTA and Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling in the 2017 movie Darkest Hour, in which he transformed Gary Oldman into British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.