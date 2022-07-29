Advertisement
Edition: English
Karan Grover and Bipasha Basu are expected to become parents soon

  • Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of Bhushan Patel’s 2015 horror film, Alone.
  •  Bipasha Basu and Karan Grover is now expecting their  first child.
  • Soon, the two will make a public announcement.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of Bhushan Patel’s 2015 horror film, Alone, and got married in April 2016. The actress is now pregnant with their first child.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of Bollywood’s most popular couples. The duo met on the sets of Bhushan Patel’s 2015 horror film, Alone, and got married in April 2016 in the presence of their family and close friends. We now know that Bipasha and Karan’s first child is on the way. Soon, the two will make a public announcement. A person who knows the actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover says that they are very happy and can’t wait to become parents.

Bipasha posted on social media about how much she loved the Dill Mill Gayye actor on their anniversary earlier this year. “Thank you, @iamksgofficial, for making me laugh and make me smile. Since I met you, it’s gotten a gazillion times brighter. She wrote in the caption of a video, “I love you now and always

.” Karan also wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for being mine and making me the luckiest, happiest, and most loved person in the whole wide world! @bipashabasu Every night when I go to sleep, I think there’s no way I could love you more, but every morning when I wake up, I realise how silly I was the night before because I love you so much more now. It’s a never-ending cycle! Happy 6th Wedding Anniversary, my love!”

