Karan Johar accused of plagiarism yet again

Karan Johar, a director, is back at the coffee table! Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani served as the first episode’s hosts on Disney+ Hotstar. With Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan appearing as guests in the second. However, the show has encountered plagiarism issues as the excitement surrounding it grows.

A writer and journalist stated on social media that her concepts were stolen. Pointing towards a brand-new “guessing game” section were incorporated in the second episode. Which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. On the basis of the inadequately described narratives, both actresses had to guess the names of the movies.

Talking about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Karan asks them, “a grown man who can’t tie his shoelaces ends up accidentally revealing his hidden identity to his former nanny.” The writer-journalists also claimed that the said words were lifted verbatim from her 2020 content. The article was titled ‘Calling all Bollywood Buffs: Guess the movie with the help of these badly explained plots’ which included the same question.

Advertisement So #KoffeeWithKaran lifted the IP I started at @iDivaOfficial and used the whole copy verbatim??? I came up with this concept and I had a lot of fun writing these but to not be credited just because it was frivolous is not acceptable!? pic.twitter.com/5RYlz6AvGj — BITCHcoin (@mushroomgalouti) July 15, 2022 Manya Lohit Ahuja wrote, “So #KoffeeWithKaran lifted the IP I started at @iDivaOfficial and used the whole copy verbatim??? I came up with this concept and I had a lot of fun writing these but to not be credited just because it was frivolous is not acceptable!? If you lift the copy, give the credit.” Also Read Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Variety of talents fantastic Karan Johar shares his excitement for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.... She also wrote on Instagram, “I have decided that I cannot let this go. I want credit for my work— it may not be world-changing work, but it is mine nonetheless.” She also tagged Karan Johar, the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar and creative writer Shreemi Verma on the post. They are yet to respond to the plagiarism controversy. Advertisement If you lift the copy, give the credit? @karanjohar @shreemiverma @DisneyPlusHS @StarWorldIndia pic.twitter.com/IfN7NcTj4j — BITCHcoin (@mushroomgalouti) July 15, 2022