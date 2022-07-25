Karan Johar formally announce Screw Dheela starring Tiger Shroff

Filmmaker Karan Johar officially revealed Screw Dheela after teasing it on Sunday.

Tiger Shroff will play King Lear, while Rashmika Mandanna will reportedly appear alongside Tiger.

Shashank Khaitan is directing the picture, which is being made by Dharma Productions.

Karan on Monday took to social media to make the announcement and wrote, “Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!💥” The video was Tiger Shroff flaunting his action skills fighting some goons.

Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!💥https://t.co/us1aoiV84n@apoorvamehta18 #ShashankKhaitan @iTIGERSHROFF @DharmaMovies #MentorDiscipleFilms Advertisement — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 25, 2022

The movie will be shot both in India and overseas, with the first schedule reportedly beginning in Europe. Tiger and Rashmika will both be present during this timetable. “It’s not your typical action movie, but it also has a compelling plot and is in a territory Tiger hasn’t yet ventured into. By mid-2023, the film will be released “said the insider. The adversary and a sizable ensemble are now being cast for Screw Dheela.

Tiger Shroff is starring in Baaghi 4 alongside Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, will star alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye, Mission Majnu, and Animal. However, Shashank Khaitan is directing Bedhadak starring Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya Lalwani, and Gurfateh Pirzada.