Karan Johar opens up about Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

Karan Johar is one of the best movie directors. He has been making movies for more than 25 years. The director has worked with some of Bollywood’s biggest stars to make movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. With Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories, he also tried his hand at collections of short stories. He has also made a name for himself as a very successful producer who knows how to run a business. His production companies, Dharma Productions and Dharmatic, are working on more than a dozen different projects at the same time as we talk. Karan is busy getting the word out about his controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan, which debuted online on July 7, 2022.

Karan Johar’s statement has confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan won’t be a part of Koffee With Karan this season and his next full fledged appearance shall be at the time of Pathaan. In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, he talked about how King Khan’s aura captivated and enamored guests at his 50th birthday bash.

Karan Johar is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. He moves onto his action film right after the release of the much awaited family drama. Meanwhile, the first episode of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan has premiered digitally and it has already got the social media buzzing.