Karan Johar reacts to perceptions about Bollywood being finished

Karan Johar does not need to be introduced. He is known as one of the best Hindi film directors and producers, and he has made some of the most famous Hindi movies in the last few decades. Johar’s first movie as a director was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which came out in 1998 and is still known all over the world. Later, he directed several popular movies, such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), My Name Is Khan (2010), and more.

Now, Karan has spoken out about the idea that Bollywood is “done,” telling PTI, “It’s all nonsense and rubbish. Good movies will always make money. Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have done huge numbers. We have also done some math on JugJugg Jeeyo. “Bad movies can never work, and they’ve never worked. He also said that big movies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Brahmastra, and Rohit Shetty’s film were coming up, and that Salman Khan had a movie coming out by the end of the year. “There’s so much to look forward to. KJo said, “We have all the love, we just need to make the right content to show it.”

The director said that it is hard to get people to go to the movies these days. He said, “It’s getting harder and harder to get people into a movie theatre. To get those numbers, you have to make sure that your movie, trailer, and campaign are all interesting. You’re living up to what people say about you. Is it a problem? Possible. It’s more of a challenge, though, and I like challenges.”

Karan’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan is in its seventh season, which he is hosting. He is also in charge of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

