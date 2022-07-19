Kareena Kapoor Khan denies pregnancy rumors

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to address the rumours of her being pregnant with her third child.

She took to Instagram and wrote, “It’s pasta and wine guys…..Calm down… I am NOT pregnant

For those who are unaware, Bebo is presently on vacation in London.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to address the rumours of her being pregnant with her third child. She took to Instagram and wrote, “It’s pasta and wine guys…..Calm down… I am NOT pregnant… ufff… Saif said he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country… Enjoy… KKK.”

Also Read Kareena Kapoor Khan posed with Jeh with a Rainbow in the background Bebo is not only one of the most adored Bollywood actors, but...

For those who are unaware, Bebo is presently on vacation in London. A recent photo of the actress smiling with Saif and a fan fueled pregnancy rumours. Everyone’s attention was drawn to Kareena’s bulging stomach. After Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, everyone enquired as to whether she was expecting her third child.

Additionally, Saif has two children from his first marriage to Amrita Singh: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kareena has been posting images and videos from her holiday in London with her family. Including husband Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur and Jeh. Additionally, they attended Neetu Kapoor’s birthday party in the UK.

Also Read Kareena Kapoor Khan targeted by internet trolls for being ‘snotty’ Kareena Kapoor Khan walked out in a crisp white suit for her...

Advertisement

In terms of her professional life, Kareena will next be seen in “Laal Singh Chaddha,” which also stars Aamir Khan. The web show hosted by Sujoy Ghosh will be her OTT debut.