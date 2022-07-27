Kareena Kapoor latest bold photoshoot sets the Internet ablaze

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an Indian actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi films. She was born in Mumbai, India on September 21st, 1980. Kareena Kapoor’s debut film was Refugee, which was released in the year 2000.

The actress shared bold pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. She captioned her post, “I like my Koffee black.”

Take a look!

The pictures are being liked by the fans and have more than 44,863 likes this far. Many of her fans are leaving insightful comments. She has 9.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

The diva has always marked elegance with her back-to-back stunning reels on social media. The actress has managed to give us pure goals by looking stunning every time she wears something different.

