Kareena Kapoor says ‘no one is god’ in Bollywood anymore

Kareena Kapoor has talked about how the star system has been eliminated by the medium.

She will soon be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of Devotion of Suspect X on Netflix.

The actor claimed that because OTT has spoilt the audience with options, fame and achievement are no longer important.

The next movie featuring Kareena and Aamir Khan is Laal Singh Chadha. She asserted that the movie will be a box office hit since it is so “emotional.” However, she did point out, though, that a star will no longer guarantee a movie’s success.

She told PTI, “Today, the stars are on their toes. Nobody knows what’s happening and in what direction we should go. So, let’s focus on content and scripts, reading and writing better things. Then all actors are safe. If we think that we can continue to concentrate and focus on building projects on stars and their stardom, then that is not going to happen anymore. People now want to see content and that has changed and transformed amid COVID-19. People have realised that no one is God and no one can change anything.”

Kareena added, “Today, there are no stars according to me. Everybody is an actor. There is no guarantee that tomorrow somebody’s film will take ₹50 crore opening. Success and stardom doesn’t matter (anymore). Anybody can have 50 million followers (but that) doesn’t make you the biggest star in this country, not at all. It needed to happen because there is more and different work for artist. Today, different actors are coming in who are amazing at their job.”