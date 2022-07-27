Karishma Tanna shares adorable picture with hubby Varun Bangera

Karishma is an Indian actress.

Karishma shares adorable photo with husband Varun Bangera.

Karishma Tanna is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in Hindi films and television shows. She made her television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001.

Karishma and Varun are on vacation in Spain right now, and the actress has shared lots of pictures from their trip on social media. A few hours ago, Karishma shared a glimpse of it on the “stories” section of Instagram. As they spent quality time together on their vacation, they looked like the ideal couple. They looked good in a casual look and wore black caps.