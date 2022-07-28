Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon celebrates completion of ‘Shehzada’

Kartik Aaryan wraps up last leg of Shehzada shoot in Haryana
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has minted over 230 crores worldwide at the box...
Following the completion of “Shehzada” filming, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon recently made their way back to Mumbai. For the Rohit Dhawan-directed movie, the duo was in Haryana filming. On Friday, Kartik posted a hilarious video from the schedule wrap-up celebration to his Instagram account.
Sharing the video with his fans, Kartik wrote, “Schedule wrap par party toh banti hai #Shehzada 👑.” Have a look:
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Soon after he shared the video, it started receiving reactions from his fans and friends. Warda Nadiadwala commented, “Sooooo fun 💃💃💃 Congratssssssss.” Milap Zaveri wrote, “You have done the impossible bro! You have made Rohit dance in a video! Wahhhh 👏😍.” Choreographer Bosco Martis wrote, “I got the move from rohit ❤️.”
Meanwhile, Kriti celebrated her birthday on the sets recently. Kartik shared a picture from the celebration and wrote, “Diet Nahi todi ladki ne Sirf pose kiya mere liye !! Happy birthday Param Sundari From Your Shehzada 🥳 @kritisanon ❤️.
Officially, “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,” a Telugu film, was remade in this movie. Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala, and Paresh Rawal also appear. It will premiere on February 10th, 2023.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Movies News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.