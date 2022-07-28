Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon celebrates completion of ‘Shehzada’

Following the completion of “Shehzada” filming, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon recently made their way back to Mumbai.

For the Rohit Dhawan-directed movie, the duo was in Haryana filming.

On Friday, Kartik posted a hilarious video from the schedule wrap-up celebration to his Instagram account.

Kartik and Kriti can be seen dancing heartily with the rest of the squad in the selfie video. Surprisingly, Rohit may be seen dancing with them as well. They are dancing to the song “Make Some Noise For Desi Boyz” by John Abraham and Akshay Kumar. They are all seen wearing casual clothing.

Sharing the video with his fans, Kartik wrote, “Schedule wrap par party toh banti hai #Shehzada 👑.” Have a look:

Soon after he shared the video, it started receiving reactions from his fans and friends. Warda Nadiadwala commented, “Sooooo fun 💃💃💃 Congratssssssss.” Milap Zaveri wrote, “You have done the impossible bro! You have made Rohit dance in a video! Wahhhh 👏😍.” Choreographer Bosco Martis wrote, “I got the move from rohit ❤️.”

Meanwhile, Kriti celebrated her birthday on the sets recently. Kartik shared a picture from the celebration and wrote, “Diet Nahi todi ladki ne Sirf pose kiya mere liye !! Happy birthday Param Sundari From Your Shehzada 🥳 @kritisanon ❤️.

Officially, “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,” a Telugu film, was remade in this movie. Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala, and Paresh Rawal also appear. It will premiere on February 10th, 2023.