Kartik Aaryan posted first look and release date of Shehzaada

On Saturday afternoon, Kartik Aaryan posted the first image from his next movie Shehzaada to social media. The movie, which was initially scheduled to hit theatres in November, also received a revised release date announcement from the actor. It will now be launched in January of next year, according to Kartik’s article. Kartik’s passionate appearance for the movie received favourable feedback from the public, although many also lamented the delay in its release.

On Saturday afternoon, Kartik shared a still of himself from the film and wrote alongside, “#Shehzada Returns Home (crown emoji) Feb 10th 2023.” In the image, a focused-looking Kartik is running toward the camera as the most of the scene is obscured by lens flare. Along with other crew members, Kriti Sanon, who Kartik named in his tweet, also appears in Shehzaada.

The actor’s fans said they ‘loved’ Kartik’s look in the film. One fan replied to Kartik’s tweet and wrote, “This intensity suits you, from Dhamaka to Shehzaada.” Another tweeted, “I can see superhit already.” Yet another fan tweeted, “This will be bigger hit than your previous films… Can’t wait.”

However, many were unhappy about having to wait three more months to watch Kartik on screen. One angry fan tweeted, “Why the hell is this postponed!!! You have everything going on in your favour. Go & grab it.” Another added a ‘disappointed’ hashtag and wrote, “2 movies in a year is ideal. You had it so perfectly set up with good gap in between for a November 2022 release. Why postpone?”

Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, a smash song in Telugu, was remade into Shehzaada. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde played the key parts in the Trivikram Srinivas-helmed movie from 2020. The movie was a huge hit, grossing more than 260 crore at the box office. Shehzaada was produced by Radha Krishna, who also produced the first movie, and is directed by Rohit Dhawan.