 Kartik Aaryan says: My upcoming film Shehzada will break Bhool Bhulaiyaa

 Kartik Aaryan says: My upcoming film Shehzada would break Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's record

 

 

 

  • Kartik Aaryan’s latest movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was a big hit.
  • His next movie, Shehzada, which will be directed by Rohit Dhawan.
  • He will be working with Kriti Sanon, who was also in Luka Chuppi.
Kartik Aaryan’s latest movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was a big hit, and for his next movie, Shehzada, which will be directed by Rohit Dhawan, he will be working with Kriti Sanon, who was also in Luka Chuppi.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor from Pyaar Ka Punchnama answered some fun rapid-fire questions and said with confidence that his next movie, Shehzada, would be much bigger than his last movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and break the records it set. When asked to finish the sentence, “My upcoming movie Shehzada would…”, the actor said, “break Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s record.”

Also, the actor agreed that Shehzada was a Rs. 200-crore movie. “Yeah, it’s much bigger. I also don’t want to sound too sure of it, so “fingers crossed.”

Four out of the last five movies that the actor has had in theatres have been big hits. These include Pati Patni aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Now that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has come out, Kartik Aaryan will be in Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and an untitled project by Sajid Nadiadwala. He has also agreed to do another movie with Sajid Nadiadwala, which Kabir Khan will direct.

