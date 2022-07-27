Kartik Aaryan shares sweet birthday post for Kriti Sanon

Kartik is an Indian actor who works in Hindi films.

Kriti Sanon celebrated her 32nd birthday with Kartik Aaryan.

In an Instagram post on Kriti Sanon’s birthday, Kartik wished her well and told her fans that she sticks to her diet.

Kartik Aaryan is an Indian actor who works in Hindi films.

In an Instagram post on Kriti Sanon’s birthday, Kartik wished her well and told her fans that she sticks to her diet. In the picture Kartik posted, he is giving the birthday girl a piece of cake. As they get their pictures taken, both actors can be seen laughing.

Kartik wrote, “Diet Nahi todi ladki ne sirf pose kiya mere liye (Kriti did not ditch her diet, just posed for me)!! Happy birthday Param Sundari From Your Shehzada @kritisanon.” Kirti was quick to answer as well, “Thank you for having all the cake after posing.”

