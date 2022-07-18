Advertisement
date 2022-07-18
Kartik Aaryan signed a project with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala

Articles
  • Kartik Aaryan has signed on to a new project that will be directed by renowned director Kabir Khan.
  • Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, a production company owned by Sajid Nadiadwala, made the announcement on Monday.
  • Though the specifics of the project are being kept a secret, it is rumoured to be a massive entertainer on a large-scale production.
Kartik Aaryan, a Bollywood actor, is having a great year! Following his performance in the hit movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he has signed on to a new project that will be directed by renowned director Kabir Khan. The director, who most recently worked on the Ranveer Singh-starring thriller 83, is currently working on his upcoming project. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, a production company owned by Sajid Nadiadwala, made the announcement on Monday.

Though the specifics of the project are being kept a secret, it is rumoured to be a massive entertainer on a large-scale production. As well as based on a true story, something the audience would have never seen before. And the announcement of the three industry titans working together has undoubtedly aroused enormous curiosity among movie buffs.

Kartik Aaryan will change in order to fit into the action avatar, according to a rumour in a media source. For the action movie with a human story, the actor will train with a crew located in Los Angeles. For the film, the actor will need to maintain bodily metamorphosis under control at regular intervals. The project is now in the writing phase, and pre-production will start soon.

Aaryan, meanwhile, has a diverse filmography, including Shehzada, the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie’s release date is set for February 10, 2023, and it stars Kriti Sanon. He is also working on Captain India.

