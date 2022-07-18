Advertisement
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal enjoys zip-lining in Maldives

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal enjoys zip-lining in Maldives

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal enjoys zip-lining in Maldives

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal enjoys zip-lining in Maldives

  • Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are now on vacation in the Maldives.
  • On their social media accounts, the pair has been posting images and videos from their trip
  • Vicky recently shared a video of them enjoying zip-lining on Instagram and referred to it as “the nicest part of life.”
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are now on vacation in the Maldives. On their social media accounts, the pair has been posting images and videos from their trip. Vicky recently shared a video of them enjoying zip-lining on Instagram and referred to it as “the nicest part of life.”

But Katrina shared a video of herself snorkelling in the clear water. Even the stingrays were visible to the actress in the clear seas. Later, Kat joined her girl squad for a photo shoot where they all grinned for the camera. Look at it here:

 

While Vicky and Kat are on vacation, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, Isabelle Kaif, Anand Tiwari, and Mini Mathur are also there.

Vicky’s next acting project is an untitled Laxman Utekar movie with Sara Ali Khan. He is also engaged in the upcoming project by Anand Tiwari. On the other hand, Salman Khan and Katrina will co-star in “Tiger 3”. She also has Vijay Sethupati and Sriram Raghavan’s “Merry Christmas” in her collection.

Next Story