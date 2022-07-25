Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal receive death threats

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were recently in the news for celebrating the actress’ first birthday after their marriage in the Maldives.

The couple is becoming the subject of news stories once more because a man has been threatening to kill them on social media.

It appears that Mumbai Police has already gotten involved and is looking into the situation.

The Mumbai police have opened an inquiry and have even filed a complaint at the Santacruz Police Station against an unnamed man for threatening to kill Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The accused allegedly utilized social media to threaten the generally well-liked B-town couple with death. Both performers have remained silent on this subject, and the case has not yet resulted in an arrest.

The next project for Katrina Kaif in the movie Phone Bhoot, starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. This year’s Merry Christmas, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Radhika Sarathkumar, will be released on December 23. In addition to these two, she will return to the Tiger series for Tiger 3, which also features Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan. She also has the Priyanka Chopra and Ali Bhatt-starring film Jee Le Zara, which focuses on women.

In terms of upcoming projects, Vicky Kaushal has the biopic Sam Bahadur, the comedy Govinda Mera Naam with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, Laxman Utekar’s untitled next starring Sara Ali Khan, and a movie with Tripti Dimri in development. The Immortal Ashwathama is also anticipated to have hired the actor.