Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s stalker arrested for threatening her 

Mavinder Singh is accused of threatening to kill Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

The 25-year-old has been following the Dhoom 3 actress for a few months.

He would send her different versions of photos and videos on social media sites.

Mavinder Singh, a 25-year-old actor who is currently unemployed and struggling to find work, was arrested today by the Mumbai Police for threatening to kill Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

The police say that Singh has been living in different places in the Santa Cruz neighbourhood of Mumbai’s suburbs for the past three months. He moved from Lucknow to Mumbai when he decided he wanted to be an actor for a living. They said he had gone to school through the 12th grade.

The police say that Singh’s family sent him money on a regular basis to help pay for his living expenses.

The unsuccessful actor has been following the Dhoom 3 actress around for a few months, and he just moved into a lodge near Katrina’s home in the city.

In his Instagram bio, Singh says that he is married to Katrina Kaif. Manvinder Singh would send Katrina changed versions of photos and videos on a number of social media sites. He has also changed pictures with a number of other actors.

Vicky Kaushal, who is married to Kaif, went to the police station this morning to file a complaint against Singh. The accused was mean to Kaif on several social media sites. In just five hours, the police were able to catch Singh in Malad. He will be brought before the court tomorrow.