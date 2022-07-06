Advertisement
Katrina Kaif compliments Alia Bhatt’s Darlings teaser

  • Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have been friends for a long time.
  • They often post pictures and workout videos together.
  • Darlings are Alia’s first film as a producer and on OTT.
Katrina Kaif said that the Darlings trailer by Alia Bhatt was great. With the movie, Alia makes her debut as a producer and on OTT. Alia put up the teaser on Wednesday, and Katrina did the same thing on Thursday.

Alia Bhatt was called “Aloo” by Katrina. With smiling emojis, Katrina tweeted, “Alooo looking too good.” Alia reposted Katrina’s Instagram comment and told everyone the name of her actor. Alia said, “Love you my Katyyy.”

Alia and Katrina have been friends for a long time, and they often post pictures and workout videos together. Alia started dating Ranbir Kapoor after he broke up with Katrina, but they still liked each other and said nice things about each other in interviews and on social media.

Alia and Katrina also told each other how happy they were for them. Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra’s first movie together will be called Jee Le Zaraa.

Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew are in Alia’s first movie. Alia tells a scary story about a frog and a scorpion that shows how predators are always the same. Darlings debuts on Netflix August 5.

Riddhima Kapoor Alia’s sister-in-law Sahni called the teaser “superb,” and the actress told her, “Love you, sis.” The teaser was liked by both Neetu Kapoor and SRK.

