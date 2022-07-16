Katrina Kaif posted a series of photos on the beach on her birthday

Katrina Kaif compliments Alia Bhatt’s Darlings teaser
Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have been friends for a long time....
It’s the birthday of Katrina Kaif. She posted a series of photos on the beach wearing an overall, full sleeves white button down over her bikini. In the photo Kat can be seen with a group of her girls looking Ahhmazinnggg.
See the post here:
Many of her fans and followers along with the members of the industry wished Kat on her glorious day.
Earlier today numerous celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Kareena Kapoor, sent birthday greetings to Kat. The actor turned 39 on Saturday. She was last seen leaving for a vacation in the Maldives on Friday at the Mumbai airport with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. Many celebrities used social media to wish Katrina a happy birthday while Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh joined her and Vicky on their special vacation.
Anushka Sharma, who worked with Katrina in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, also wished the actor on her birthday. Sharing a happy photo of Katrina in a blue blouse and a pair of denims, Anushka wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Happy birthday Katrina! Wishing you love and light always.” Resharing her message on her Instagram, Katrina wrote, “Thank you my lovely neighbour.”
Actor Dia Mirza also wished Katrina on Instagram, and wrote, “Happy birthday Katrina. Love, love, love.” Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor also shared their birthday wishes for Katrina. Janhvi shared a photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Keep shining and dazzling all of us like you always have!” Bhumi wrote, “Happy Birthday Katrina”.
