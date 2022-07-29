Ketki Dave husband Rasik Dave dies at 65 owing to kidney failure

Awful news Rasik Dave, Ketki Dave’s husband, has passed away.

Awful news Rasik Dave, Ketki Dave’s husband, has passed away. Today marked the passing of Rasik bhai, as he was affectionately known in the profession. For the previous two years, he underwent dialysis. The previous month has been quite painful as the kidneys have continued to degenerate. Rasik was 65. At 8 PM today (July 29), he died away.

Rasik left behind a wife, a son, and a daughter. The funeral is scheduled for tomorrow at around seven in the morning.

Sarita Joshi, Ketaki’s mother, is also a well-known actor, and her late father, Pravin Joshi, directed plays. Purbi Joshi, her younger sister, is also an actress and news anchor. There was also a Gujarati theatre troupe run by Rasik and Ketaki Dave.

Rasik began his acting career in 1982 with the Gujju movie “Putra Vadhu” and has since worked in both Hindi and Gujrati. Even in 2006, Ketaki and Rasik took part in “Nach Baliye.”

We stand by Ketki Dave and her family members in their hour of crisis and pray that Rasik Dave’s soul rests in peace.