Kiara Advani celebrates her birthday with transformation

Kiara Advani from JugJugg Jeeyo is turned a year older today, July 31.

In 2014, she did her first movie, which was called “Fugly.

She has also made them see her as a sort of fashion icon on the rise.

Kiara Advani just turned a year older! The actress from JugJugg Jeeyo is having her birthday today, July 31. Kiara has solidified her place as one of Bollywood’s most popular and promising young actors. In 2014, she did her first movie, which was called “Fugly.”

But she didn’t become well-known until 2016, when she did a great job in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. In that movie, she acted alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani. Since then, Kiara hasn’t been able to turn back.

Kiara has done more for her fans than just make them laugh with her movie roles. She has also made them see her as a sort of fashion icon on the rise. You did read that correctly! Her style and fashion have gotten better and better as time has gone on.

She has come a long way from the early days of her career, when she didn’t change up her looks much, to the present day, when every outfit she wears is a fashion goal. Kiara now makes a statement with almost every outfit she wears, whether it’s for a promotional tour, a star-studded event, a regular day in the city, or an airport look. She is now much more bold, bright, and adventurous with her clothes when she wants to make a statement. Her Instagram pictures show the same thing.

Since Kiara Advani made her acting debut in 2014, we decided to take a look at how she’s evolved since then.

Then:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Now:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Yesterday, a fan posted photos of Kiara and her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra that quickly went viral on social media. The rumoured couple seems to have flown to Dubai to celebrate Kiara’s birthday. A few days ago, she was seen at the airport.

Kiara has a new movie coming out with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar called Govinda Naam Mera. She was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo. She will also be in another love story with Kartik Aaryan. Sameer Vidwans will be in charge of that one.

