Kiara Advani keeps it comfy as she visits rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani, a Bollywood actress, has been seeing Sidharth Malhotra for a while. Having said that, the actress has previously been seen in front of his house. Kiara was exclusively filmed by a local news group.

Kiara stepped inside her car wearing a white tank top and slacks looking comfortably chic. She was also seen attending a phone conversation. However she looked lovely with her long hair flowing freely as she exists the car.

While Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani may have kept quiet about their rumoured romance. Their private getaways and online banter reveal a great deal about their relationship.

They allegedly called it off months ago, but as soon as they started showing up in public at events and movie premieres, we knew better than to trust that. The pair even acted in the hugely successful OTT movie “Shershaah” together.

In the meantime, Advani recently appeared in the films Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhoolaiyya 2. Both movies enjoyed a lucrative run at the box office. On the other side, Sidharth is currently filming Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s next police drama Mission Majnu.