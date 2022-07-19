Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kiara Advani keeps it comfy as she visits rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani keeps it comfy as she visits rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra

Articles
Advertisement
Kiara Advani keeps it comfy as she visits rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani keeps it comfy as she visits rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra

Advertisement
  • Advani, a Bollywood actress, has been seeing Sidharth Malhotra for a while.
  • Kiara stepped inside her car wearing a white tank top and slacks looking comfortably chic.
  • However she looked lovely with her long hair flowing freely as she exists the car.
Advertisement

Kiara Advani, a Bollywood actress, has been seeing Sidharth Malhotra for a while. Having said that, the actress has previously been seen in front of his house. Kiara was exclusively filmed by a local news group.

Also Read

Kiara Advani cut-out black slip dress is stunning, See Video
Kiara Advani cut-out black slip dress is stunning, See Video

Kiara Advani is one of the most famous actresses in Bollywood. She...

Kiara stepped inside her car wearing a white tank top and slacks looking comfortably chic. She was also seen attending a phone conversation. However she looked lovely with her long hair flowing freely as she exists the car.

While Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani may have kept quiet about their rumoured romance. Their private getaways and online banter reveal a great deal about their relationship.
They allegedly called it off months ago, but as soon as they started showing up in public at events and movie premieres, we knew better than to trust that. The pair even acted in the hugely successful OTT movie “Shershaah” together.

Also Read

Kiara Advani Turns Up The Heat in mustard coloured lehenga with plunging neckline in Latest Set of Sultry Pictures
Kiara Advani Turns Up The Heat in mustard coloured lehenga with plunging neckline in Latest Set of Sultry Pictures

Bollywood actress/model Kiara Advani,the actress's recent flicks, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and JugJugg...

Advertisement

In the meantime, Advani recently appeared in the films Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhoolaiyya 2. Both movies enjoyed a lucrative run at the box office. On the other side, Sidharth is currently filming Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s next police drama Mission Majnu.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story