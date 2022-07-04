Kiara Advani recalls ‘scary’ moment

Kiara Advani is an Indian actress and model. She was born on July 31, 1992, into a modest family in Mumbai. She has appeared in a number of films and has received widespread acclaim throughout her career.

Kiara Advani told of a time when a fan showed up at her home in Mumbai without telling her, which scared her. Kiara said in a new interview that she lives on a high floor and that the person came up all the stairs to meet her. Kiara said that the person, who was “sweating like crazy,” told her he wanted her to know how much he cared about her.

In an interview she said “Craziest thing a guy ever did for me? It was actually a fan. I’m not gonna say what floor but I live on a very high floor and he walked up all the stairs of my building to come and meet me. I remember when he came he was sweating profusely. I was like, ‘What happened? Are you okay? Do you want to sit? Do you want water?”

Also Read Box Office Results for “Jugjugg Jeeyo”: It’s Kiara Advani’s Fifth Highest-Grossing Opening Weekend Ever! The box office performance of Jugjugg Jeeyo places the film in fifth...