KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty confirmed wedding date

A few days ago, there were reports that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will tie the knot in the next 3 months.

Athiya jumped to give a clarification that it’s not true.

The months zeroed down are January and February. The date and venue is not yet finalised.

Advertisement

A few days ago, there were reports that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will tie the knot in the next 3 months. Athiya jumped to give a clarification that it’s not true, by sarcastically saying, “I hope I am invited to this wedding that is taking place in 3 months, lol”. Anyway, it was never said that and neither did we give out the month when a few months ago it was being said that it is going to be a winter wedding in 2022. The latest update is, and it is confirmed at least for now, until and unless Rahul and Athiya’s families have a change in plan, that the shaadi is happening in early 2023.

Also Read Athiya Shetty puts the rumors of her marriage with KL Rahul to rest Athiya Shetty has finally addressed the rumours that she and her boyfriend,...

As things further stand today, Athiya and KL Rahul will house themselves in a building called Sandhu Palace in Mumbai’s plush Pali Hill, whose construction has still not been fully completed. It is just 2 buildings away from Vastu Building, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s house after marriage, until they shift to Krishna Raj as and when it is ready to be occupied. Athiya and Rahul have been dating for over three years and made their relationship official at Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap’s premiere. Advertisement Also Read Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are moving in together! Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who have been dating for a while,... It was fantastic to see Suniel Shetty asking his to-be-damaad to join them for a group photo. Athiya now travels with Rahul on many of his international cricket tours. Recently, she also accompanied him and took great care of him in Germany where he underwent a surgery. It’s obviously a matter of time before they get married and as said here, it’s going to be in January or February next year.

Advertisement

The months zeroed down are January and February. The date and venue is not yet finalised.