Krishna Kaul’s mother visits Mumbai, surprising him

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most famous TV programs and has a big fan base.

Actor Krishna Kaul, who portrays Ranbir, has recently taken a break from his demanding schedule.

His mother surprised him by flying to Mumbai for a visit.

Advertisement

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most famous tv programs and has a big fan base. The show has been entertaining the people for a long time, and its intriguing plots and turns have always captivated the audience. Actor Krishna Kaul, who portrays Ranbir, has recently taken a break from his demanding schedule to spend time with his mother, who is visiting him in the city, while the other stars have been working around the clock to keep their audience entertained. Recently, Krishna’s mother surprised him by flying to Mumbai.

Krishna ensured that he would also surprise his mother, and on a couple of days when he was released early, he took his mother to a salon for a spa treatment. In addition to spending time with her, he also made her feel at ease.

He mentioned, “Generally I have a very tight schedule every day, but I am very happy that I could get free early and spend some quality time with my mother after such a long time. My parents actually live in Delhi, while I stay in Mumbai, and with a hectic schedule, I rarely get a chance to visit them”.

“Since the pandemic, I haven’t actually been able to spend time with them at all. I haven’t been able to visit Delhi often too. But, my mother changed that by surprising me a few days ago. She flew in and gave me a big surprise.”

“Since the pandemic, I haven’t actually been able to spend time with them at all. I haven’t been able to visit Delhi often too. But, my mother changed that by surprising me a few days ago. She flew in and gave me a big surprise.”

“Though I didn’t get any day off in between, I did manage to get free early on a couple of occasions. One such day, when I got free relatively before time, I planned to do something special for her, and hence, I took her to a salon that Appy (Aparna Mishra) suggested. She went for spa therapy and a few skincare routines, which she absolutely enjoyed. Post the pampering session, we even went out for dinner and kept chatting all night long. It felt really amazing to see mom once again and spend time with her. Now the plan is to give them a big surprise next time around.”

Advertisement

Also Read Shilpa Shetty and her hubby Raj Kundra look adorable in latest mushy PIC from Paris Shilpa Shetty is one of the most well-known actresses in Bollywood, so...