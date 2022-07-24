Kriti Kharbanda raises temperature in swimming suit; See Photos

Rakul Preet Singh to be seen in Jjust Music’s ‘Mashooka’
Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music to deliver another blockbuster number with 'Mashooka'. Asees...
Kriti Kharbanda is an Indian actress known for her work in Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu language films. Kharbanda began her career as a model before making her acting debut in the Telugu movie Boni in 2009.
The actress shared pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.
Have a look!
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
The pictures are being liked by the fans and have more than 307,949 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.
She is known for her leading roles in several movies including Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Housefull 4, Raaz Reboot, Googly, Pagalpanti, Guest iin London, and many more.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.