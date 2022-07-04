Kriti Sanon & Tiger Shroff reunites for Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath Part 1

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon have reunited after eight years.

The duo made their Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014.

Ganapath Part 1 is directed by Vikas Bahl, who worked with Tiger on Hum Do Hamare Do.

Remember when Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon made their film debut with Heropanti in 2014? The duo’s first collaboration left everyone in awe of their searing chemistry.

Tiger and Kriti have reunited after eight years to star in the action-comedy Ganapath Part 1 under the direction of Vikas Bahl. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and stars Tiger and Kriti. Interestingly, the actress of Hum Do Hamare Do is thrilled to share the film with her first co-star and has nothing but praise for him.

Kriti said, “We have taken very long to reunite. Next time we should do it sooner. It was a lot of fun also because I feel like we both have a soft corner for each other because we started our journey together literally.”

“We were like babies and we both have grown as people and also as actors, professionally, personally everything. So, it’s nice to be back on set with him and see him like a much more evolved person. I think we have great chemistry, we always have had. Some people have seen some footage of the film and they have really loved the chemistry”.

