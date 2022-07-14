Laal Singh Chadda song ‘Tur Kalleyan’ shot from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Celebrities react to the Laal Singh Chadda trailer
'Laal Singh Chaddha,' starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, has finally released...
The beautiful Indian places where the song “Tur Kalleyan” from the Aamir Khan-starring film “Laal Singh Chadda” was filmed at numerous locations. The song’s lyrics called for various demographics. “Laal Singh Chaddha” draws on the country’s varied geography, which is as old as it gets.
Aamir had knee discomfort at the time, so in addition to needing to take painkillers, they had to bring a physiotherapist along for the filming.
Aamir made a special effort to film these scenes. Even though the actor, known as Mr. Perfectionist, was in excruciating pain, he refused to postpone the filming, and it was completed on schedule.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni also appear in “Laal Singh Chaddha.” This is the authorised remake of “Forrest Gump.” The movie will debut on August 11.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.