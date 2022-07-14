Laal Singh Chadda song ‘Tur Kalleyan’ shot from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

The beautiful Indian places where the song “Tur Kalleyan” from the Aamir Khan-starring film “Laal Singh Chadda” was filmed at numerous locations.

The beautiful Indian places where the song “Tur Kalleyan” from the Aamir Khan-starring film “Laal Singh Chadda” was filmed at numerous locations. The song’s lyrics called for various demographics. “Laal Singh Chaddha” draws on the country’s varied geography, which is as old as it gets.

One of the film’s longest shot sequences may be seen in “Tur Kalleyan.” The shooting of it took around 1.5 months. The team travelled to remote locations to capture five-second shots in addition to travelling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari for the song’s shooting.

Aamir had knee discomfort at the time, so in addition to needing to take painkillers, they had to bring a physiotherapist along for the filming.

Aamir made a special effort to film these scenes. Even though the actor, known as Mr. Perfectionist, was in excruciating pain, he refused to postpone the filming, and it was completed on schedule.

The star made this choice because he didn’t want to wait any longer. Because the Pandemic had already caused the shoot for this sequence to be postponed.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni also appear in “Laal Singh Chaddha.” This is the authorised remake of “Forrest Gump.” The movie will debut on August 11.