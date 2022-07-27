 Lalit Modi shared hilarious meme makes round on Internet

Indian Premier League footballer Lalit Modi is dating Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen.

Two weeks ago, he created a storm on social media when he announced the news.

In his new post, he talks about how cartoons help him sketch ideas for new posts.

Indian Premier League, Lalit Modi, has sketched the news about him through a cartoon, in which people reacted to him dating Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. .

Lalit Modi says that it seemed like he stirred up trouble when he posted pictures on social media.

In Lalit Modi’s new post, he writes about how cartoons help him sketch ideas. It looks like I’m causing trouble, but am I really?

In the sketch he gave out, there are pictures of a man reading a newspaper and talking to a sleeping friend about inflation, rising gas cylinder prices, and other problems, but the sleeping friend wakes up and notices. What does he say when he hears the news about Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen?

People on the Internet have also said a lot about Lalit Modi’s post. One person wrote that this news shows that even the dead can come back to life, and another said that it is shocking.

