Maanayata Dutt wishes husband Sanjay Dutt happy 63rd birthday

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt has wished the actor on his 63rd birthday.

Maanayata Dutt shared a birthday post for Sanjay Dutt on Instagram.

The actor was recently seen in the film Shamshera.

Sanjay Dutt turned 63 on Friday, so he had a party. Recently, the actor was seen in the movie Shamshera, in which he plays the role of villan. On his birthday, his wife Maanayata Dutt sent him a touching note and a picture of him working out that was both inspiring and funny.

Maanaya Dutt posted a picture on Instagram of Sanjay lifting weights and wrote, “Happy birthday, my rockstar!! Keep inspiring and rocking as always and always!! #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.” Sanjay’s biceps make him look like he has put on a lot of muscle.

Ajay Devgn also tweeted his best wishes to Sanjay. He posted an old photo of them together and wrote, “Many Happy Returns of the Day, Sanju. Have a good time. Love, lots of it.”

The latest movie by Sanjay, Shamshera, is now playing in theatres. Ranbir Kapoor plays two different roles in the movie, and Sanjay plays a cruel jailer named Shuddh Singh. The movie didn’t do very well at the theatre. Sanjay went on Twitter to defend the movie against all the bad reviews and to share a note about how it will one day find its audience. Sanjay was fighting lung cancer while the movie was being made.

He put down, “Shamshera will find her tribe someday, but until then, I’m set on the film, the memories we made, the bond we made, the laughs we had, and the hard times we went through. A lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into making this movie. We brought a dream to the screen. Movies are made so that people can enjoy them. And every movie finds its viewers, sooner or later. Shamshera found that a lot of people didn’t like it. Some of the people who didn’t like it hadn’t even seen it. I think it’s awful that people don’t appreciate how hard we all work.”