Madhubala biopic to be backed by her younger sister Madhur Brij Bhushan

Madhubala biopic to be backed by her younger sister Madhur Brij Bhushan

  • After many rumours and conjectures, a Madhubala biopic about the renowned actress of the past is about to start production.
  • The makers of “Shaktimaan” and her younger sister Madhur Brij Bhushan are reportedly supporting the biopic.
  • According to the sources, the producers are also in talks with a renowned female actor and director.
After many rumours and conjectures, a Madhubala biopic about the renowned actress of the past is about to start production. The makers of “Shaktimaan” and her younger sister Madhur Brij Bhushan are reportedly supporting the biopic.

According to the sources, the producers are also in talks with a renowned female actor and director. The movie is expected to begin production in 2023.

Many actors and directors are reportedly interested in Madhubala’s biopic, but the producers are not in a rush to narrow down the cast and crew. Additionally, it is said that the content, or which aspect of her life would be depicted in the movie, is still up in the air. The plot and content would only be finalised if the director, writer, and studio are locked in, the source told the portal.

Madhur Brij Bhushan remarked that doing anything for her cherished sister, who had a very brief but significant life, has always been a desire of hers. She continued by saying that all of her sisters had worked together to realise her dream. She expressed her optimism that this biopic will be produced with great success. She further asked that no one in the film industry or elsewhere undertake a biography or any other project based on the life of her sister without first getting her consent.

