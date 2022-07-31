Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar shares romantic photo

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata shares new photo that is making waves on the internet.

Namrata Shirodkar posted a beautiful picture of Mahesh Babu hugging her with a sweet caption.

Mahesh and Namrata, a power couple in Tollywood, are having a great time on their family trip in Europe.

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata shares a new photo that is making waves on the internet. Namrata Shirodkar posted a beautiful picture of Mahesh Babu hugging her with a sweet caption, “St. Moritz it is!! No one else is like you!” Mahesh and Namrata, a power couple in Tollywood, are having a great time on their family trip in Europe.

We can’t get enough of how beautiful their pictures are. Namrata’s post on Instagram got lakhs of likes and comments as soon as she put it up. Fans have been sending the two of them heart emojis and sweet messages. This is not the first time that Mahesh and Namrata’s warm love and cosy photos have made social media go crazy. Before, their photo of them kissing, which was taken at their fancy house in Hyderabad, was all over social media.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Advertisement

Mahesh and Namrata got married on February 10, 2005, and since then, they’ve been making big plans for their future as a couple. Their first child, Gautam, was born in 2006, and their second, Sitara Ghattamaneni, came along in 2012.

Mahesh Babu is working on two big movies: SS Rajamouli’s big budget movie based on the African Jungle Adventure and Trivikram Srinivas’s SSMB28. After the 2005 movie Athadu and the 2010 movie Khaleja, SSMB28 is Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s third project together.