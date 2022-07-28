Malaika Arora latest bold photoshoot breaks the Internet

Malaika Arora dons athleisure to give ‘Friday motivation’ and fitness goals
Malaika Arora is almost always seen in her stylish casuals. Malaika had...
Malaika Arora is an Indian actress, dancer, model, VJ, and television personality who appeared in Hindi-language films. She made her debut as a film producer in 2008.
For her recent Instagram post, Arora proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning red outfit. The actress looks dead gorgeous in these pictures.
Take a look!
Her hair and makeup enhance her natural attractiveness. She looks superb in an alluring outfit and regal looks created for her gorgeous look. The post has garnered much love from fans as they gushed over Arora’s timeless beauty.
The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.
Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.
